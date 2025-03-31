Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,741 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of TFIN opened at $58.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

