Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,424 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home
In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Price Performance
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home
KB Home Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.