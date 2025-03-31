Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,155 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,155 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

