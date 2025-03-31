Sei Investments Co. Sells 59,341 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Huntsman by 152.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,529,000 after purchasing an additional 349,502 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:HUN opened at $15.83 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

