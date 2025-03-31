Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $4,525,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Generac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $127.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.80. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

