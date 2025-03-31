Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells $109,622.97 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $109,622.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mark Lin sold 2,990 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $177,755.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $88,538.85.

Semtech Stock Down 5.1 %

SMTC stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

