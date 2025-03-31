Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,897 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 264,334 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

NYSE ST opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

