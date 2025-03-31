Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Expands By 80.2%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,679,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 8,699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,613.2 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Shares of JIAXF opened at $1.83 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

