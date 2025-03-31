Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Expands By 80.2%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,679,000 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 8,699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,613.2 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
Shares of JIAXF opened at $1.83 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.
About Jiangxi Copper
