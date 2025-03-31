Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Rises By 78.1%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Sunshine Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunshine Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFM opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

