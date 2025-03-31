Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

