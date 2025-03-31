Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the period.

Shares of UVXY opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

