Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 1,678 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $151.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.