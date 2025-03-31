Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 24,827 Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZU. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

