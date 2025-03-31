Simplex Trading LLC Takes $904,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

