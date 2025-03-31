Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Snap alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,032,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Snap by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 49.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,639,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 879,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,614,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,742,000 after purchasing an additional 575,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 22,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $194,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,541,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,386,198.70. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,029.28. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,797 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.88 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.