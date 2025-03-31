SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of SoFi Technologies worth $24,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. UBS Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of SOFI opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

