Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 79.2% in March

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $0.55 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

