SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of SoundHound AI worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143,487 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,793.28. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726 in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

