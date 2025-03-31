Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
SPOT opened at $559.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.28 and a 200-day moving average of $479.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $260.80 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
