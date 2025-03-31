Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $559.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.28 and a 200-day moving average of $479.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $260.80 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.47.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

