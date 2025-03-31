Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

