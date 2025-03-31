Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 77.8% in March

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:SMMYY opened at $5.71 on Monday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.