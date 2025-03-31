Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 77.8% in March

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:SMMYY opened at $5.71 on Monday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
