Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance
Shares of SUTNY opened at $5.27 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
