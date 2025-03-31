Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $5,708,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.59.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $378.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $376.91 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

