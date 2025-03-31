Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 47,232 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 526.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,232 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACS Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PACS Group by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,932 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter worth $3,970,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in PACS Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PACS Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,901,000 after buying an additional 2,025,835 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.
PACS Group Price Performance
Shares of PACS stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PACS Group Profile
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
