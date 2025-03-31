Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,448 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $108.25 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.