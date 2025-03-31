Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tenable were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tenable by 658.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

