Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $2,072,140.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,210. This trade represents a 48.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,373 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,499. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

View Our Latest Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.0 %

RVLV stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Revolve Group Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.