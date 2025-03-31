Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after purchasing an additional 996,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1,445.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 471,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 441,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

