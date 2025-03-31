Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.34 Million Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Long Walk Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 65,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $221.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.54.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

