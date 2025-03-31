Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

