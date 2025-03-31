Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.55 Million Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $839.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.88. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

