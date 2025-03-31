Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Calix were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,885,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 560,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Calix by 34.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 410,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 105,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

