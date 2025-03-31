Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,333 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 88.9% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71,490 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after acquiring an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

VYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

VYX stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

