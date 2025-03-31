Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 509 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLY opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.82. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

