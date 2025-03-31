Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

SEM opened at $16.81 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

