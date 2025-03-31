UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,176 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the third quarter worth $278,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000.

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $55.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

