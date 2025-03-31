Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 961.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Unisys were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIS. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $328.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

