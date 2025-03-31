Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.65 on Monday. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $830.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,937.50. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

