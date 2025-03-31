US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTWO opened at $48.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $48.86.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
