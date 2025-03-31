Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,706,271 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.43% of MARA worth $650,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA opened at $12.47 on Monday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

