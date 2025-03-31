Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 425,868 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,336,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of FOX worth $655,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FOX by 136.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

