Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 44,567 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $736,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 418.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,137.80. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $416,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.49 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.