Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SentinelOne worth $663,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 516,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,326,000 after buying an additional 355,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after buying an additional 2,200,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:S opened at $18.84 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $210,036.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,171.94. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

