Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 132,891 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $733,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,446 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,058 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,045 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,936 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $91.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

