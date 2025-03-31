Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 24,027 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,509,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.57% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $661,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,182,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 985,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,449.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 575,852 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $123.82 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

