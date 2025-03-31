Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,046,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of IDACORP worth $660,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDACORP by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,789,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,103,000 after buying an additional 429,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.5 %

IDA opened at $115.08 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.