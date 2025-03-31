Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CSW Industrials worth $653,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after acquiring an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $42,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,006.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,340.08. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,058.36. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,104,831 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.0 %

CSWI stock opened at $290.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.41. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.05 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

