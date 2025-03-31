Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Veritex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

