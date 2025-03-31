Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,463 Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 510,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 170,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Backblaze by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 138,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Backblaze Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

