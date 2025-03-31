Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 335,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Sharon L. Cook sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $47,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,027.32. This represents a 39.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of CHMI opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.32%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Stories

